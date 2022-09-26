UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 700 posts at upsssc.gov.in- Check notification, eligibility and other details here.

NewsIndia
UPSSSC JOBS 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: There are openings in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Interested candidates can apply for 701 posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Sep 26, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Forest Guard. The Commission's official website is upsssc.gov.in, where interested candidates can submit their applications. Beginning on October 17, 2022, registration will take place. The application form must be submitted by November 6 in order to be considered. The UP Forest Department will fill all 701 open positions. Candidates who have passed PET 2021 may submit an application.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Opening Date for Online Application: 17 October 2022.
  • Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

Forest Guard: 701 posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Requirements: Candidates interested in applying for the aforementioned positions should review the notification shared below to learn more about the required education as well as the selection process.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022; download the official notice here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must fall within the age range of 21 to 40 years of age in order to apply for the positions.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Vacancies 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the registration link for the forest guard post.
  • Fill in the application form,
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs 2022: Application Fees

The application cost for eligible candidates is Rs 25, which must be paid.

 

