UPSSSC PET 2021: Exam date announced, check schedule and other important details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the dates of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) 2021. According to the notice issued by the commission, the UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in August. The candidates who will be appearing in the examination can check the notification on the official website of the commission.

UPSSSC has also selected the examination agencies. On Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commission, had approved the proposal by the commission for the UPSSSC PET examination.

The commission also announced that the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in over 3000 examination centers across all the districts of the state on August 20, 2021. The candidates need to note that the commission will release the detailed schedule of the examination by the last week of this month.

The candidates also need to note that the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam is going to be for 2 hours, in which they will have to answer 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks, i.e each question carrying 01 marks. Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning etc.

The application process for UPSSSC PET 2021 began on May 25, 2021 and was concluded on June 21, 2021.

