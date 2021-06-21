UPSSSC PET 2021 exam registration ends today for Group B, C posts, check complete details

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will on Monday (June 21) conclude the registration process for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 for Group B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates looking forward to apply for Group C vacancies can register and pay the application fee at UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in latest by today.

The last date to make corrections in the application forms is June 28.

UPSSSC PET 2021 registration: Eligibility

Candidates applying for PET 2021 must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation details are available in the notification. Also, candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board. The Commission, however, has kept Intermediate, Bachelor’s and Post-Graduation as an optional qualification.

UPSSSC PET 2021 registration: Application fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185, whereas candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes will have to pay the fee of Rs 95. Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of the panel, www.uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on 'Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021'

3. Click on 'Apply' against PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)

4. Click on 'Candidate Registration'

5. Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

6. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the panel will announce the exam dates later.

