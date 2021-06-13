UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Apply for posts under various ministries, check eligibility, last date

New Delhi: In an amazing opportunity for those who are looking for jobs in various ministries under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), recruitment is being held via UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 for Group “B” and “C” posts.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in and apply latest by June 21, 2021.

Candidates must go through UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 official notification before applying.

Candidates must note that One Time Registration is not necessary while applying for an online application.

The notice regarding the same was released by the commission a few days ago after candidates faced some technical issues. Check below for further details:

Important dates:

Release of Official Notification: May 25, 2021

Online submission of the Application Form: May 25, 2021

Last Date for Online Application: June 21, 2021

Correction window closed: June 28, 2021

Details like admit card, date of examination, declaration of the result will be announced soon.

Steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at http://upsssc.gov.in.

Register yourself.

Click on “Apply” for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021.

Complete the registration process and accept the declaration.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the fee.

Download and take a print-out of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who hold a qualification of high school/intermediate or equivalent board can apply.

Candidates should be of 18 to 40 years age group.

Live TV