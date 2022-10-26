UPSSSC PET 2022: Result likely to be RELEASED on 30 Oct at upsssc.gov.in- Steps to check scores here

UPSSSC PET 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC PET 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out. As per updates UPSSSC PET result is expected to be out on 30 October. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Thursday (October 20) released the answer key of the recently held Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The UPSSSC PET answer key has been released on the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. Around 37 lakh candidates had reportedly registered for the examination, of which, more than 25 lakh students had appeared for the test.

UPSSSC PET Results 2022: Steps to check result

Aspirants who could not wait to see their results shall follow the steps given here. The result will be announced by the Commission. The aspirants shall keep a positive outlook and check their UPSSSC PET results.

Step 1- To reach the official portal of the UPSSSC PET result which is at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- On Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s home page look for the Result tab.

Step 3- As you click on the Result. It will provide you with two options You can log in through PET Reg No. or view the result by filling in the details.

Step 4- Select one and then fill in the details asked by the portal such as the registration number, DOB, Gender and verification code to see if you made it or not.

Step 5- Take a screenshot of the result and keep it to yourself till the selection process is completed.

The UPSSSC prelims exams were conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts across various test centers in Uttar Pradesh. The first shift exam was held between 10 am and 12 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.