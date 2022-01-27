UPTET 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

New Delhi: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (January 27) released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) at the official website - updeled.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the official answer key of UPTET 2021 in pdf format from the website.

Here’s a step by step guide to download the UPTET 2021 answer key:

Visit the official site of the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

Now go on Home Page and click on UPTET Answer Key 2021 link.

Then, enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPTET examination was conducted on January 23, 2022, across Uttar Pradesh.

The preliminary answer key was released today and the last date to raise objections is February 1, 2022. Candidates who want to register an objection will be required to pay Rs 500 per question, as per the latest release.

After the answer key, a special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23.

After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will be out on February 25.

