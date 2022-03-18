हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPTET Results 2021-2022

UPTET Results 2022 to be released soon at updeled.gov.in; check simple process check your marks

UPTET Results 2021-2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 will soon be released at the government website updeled.gov.in. While the board has not yet given the official information about the result date and time, it is expected that the results will be soon released on the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Results 2022 to be released soon at updeled.gov.in; check simple process check your marks
UPTET Results 2021-2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 will soon be released at the government website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Results 2021-2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 will soon be released at the government website updeled.gov.in. While the board has not yet given the official information about the result date and time, it is expected that the results will be soon released on the official website updeled.gov.in. The candidates, who have appeared in the exam, will be able to check the UPTET results by entering their roll number and other valid credentials on the official UPTET website. As soon as the result is released, the link to download it will be live on the homepage of the website updeled.gov.in.

The results of the UPTET exams have already been delayed due to the model code of conduct that was implemented in view of assembly elections in the state.  
The screening committee meet, held on 15 February under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, had suggested postponing of the results. As the UP assembly election results are out now, the UPTET results could be expected anytime now at updeled.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check UPTET Results 2022: 

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the login button at the homepage.
Step 3: Login using your details and view the answer key.
Step 4: Match the answer key with your answer sheet.
Step 5: Save the answer key and download the result.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPTET Results 2021-2022UPTET Results 20222022 UPTET ResultUttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Testupdeled.gov.inuptet result website
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Story of how greed of freebies led to cyber fraud

Must Watch

PT1H6M5S

LIVE: Film on Kashmir, stir in opposition!, The Kashmir Files Controversy