UPTET Results 2022 to be released soon at updeled.gov.in; check simple process check your marks

UPTET Results 2021-2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 will soon be released at the government website updeled.gov.in. While the board has not yet given the official information about the result date and time, it is expected that the results will be soon released on the official website updeled.gov.in. The candidates, who have appeared in the exam, will be able to check the UPTET results by entering their roll number and other valid credentials on the official UPTET website. As soon as the result is released, the link to download it will be live on the homepage of the website updeled.gov.in.

The results of the UPTET exams have already been delayed due to the model code of conduct that was implemented in view of assembly elections in the state.

The screening committee meet, held on 15 February under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, had suggested postponing of the results. As the UP assembly election results are out now, the UPTET results could be expected anytime now at updeled.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check UPTET Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the login button at the homepage.

Step 3: Login using your details and view the answer key.

Step 4: Match the answer key with your answer sheet.

Step 5: Save the answer key and download the result.