US attempts to get into the Kashmir space, says India did not inform it about scrapping Article 370

Washington/New Delhi: Trying to needlessly get into the Kashmir space, the United States on Wednesday said that India did not inform it about its decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The US State Department also categorically rejected media reports that said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok last week.

"Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir`s special constitutional status," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department posted on Twitter, signed by Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells.

Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. - AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) August 7, 2019

On the issue of scrapping Article 370, the Narendra Modi government has made it clear that it is an internal matter and the decision has been taken keeping its interest in mind.

It was earlier reported that EAM S Jaishankar had spoken about the move to change Jammu and Kashmir`s status by revoking Article 370 with Pompeo during their meeting in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ASEAN-led multilaterals and even earlier.

Some other reports claimed that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had spoken to his US counterpart John Bolton on the issue and that the US was well prepared.

Importantly, the US had said on Tuesday that it has taken note of India's move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir and that New Delhi has described it as "strictly an internal matter".

Live TV

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also voiced concern over reports of the detention of some Kashmiri leaders, and urged "respect for individual rights" and talks with those affected.

The US also urged for peace and stability along the Line of Control.

"We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India`s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India`s plan to split the state into two union territories. We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,'' a statement issued by the State Department said.

"We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control," the statement said.

The Narendra Modi government had on Monday had moved a resolution Parliament which called for scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into a Union Territories with a legislature.

It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and converting it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

The resolution was passed by both houses of parliament and later ratified by President Ram Nath Kovind.