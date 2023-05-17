topStoriesenglish2609385
'US, China, Japan Facing Economic Crisis For Giving Freebies During Covid-19 Pandemic': BJP President JP Nadda

JP Nadda was speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathering here, which was attended by beneficiaries of several government initiatives.

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: BJP chief J P Nadda today claimed that the US, China, and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a ₹ 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors. JP Nadda was addressing a function here organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes.

"Countries like the US, China, and Japan are facing an economic crisis because those countries spent on freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our country came up with a ₹ 20 lakh crore package aimed at spending on agriculture, infrastructure, and other similar sectors," he said. Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, he said.

Dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as "totally corrupt", he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works. "But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people," the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said. 

