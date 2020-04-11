US considering India's extension of H1B visa request amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The US State dept has conveyed the Indian request for extension of visas including H1B visas for Indians in America to US Department of Homeland Security. Several Indians have been stranded in the US due to travel restrictions imposed amid COVID-19 outbreak.

India had requested US govt to extend the validity of H1B and other visas for Indians stranded in the country. The matter was taken up by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Wednesday. India is "closely monitoring related developments", sources told WION.

During the talks, Harsh Vardhan and US Deputy Secretary of State discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic. Which included the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information.

With fears of US economy heading for a big slump, H1B holders could not only lose job and won't be entitled to any unemployment benefits also. If the employer terminates the contract of an H1B holder employee, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H1B status. But no order as such from the US Government asking employers to terminate services of H1B visa holders.

With fears of unemployment in the US, news has been going around that Indians with H1B visa might be impacted. Almost 10 mn Americans have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. Also due to lockdown renewal is delayed and with US economy contracting people may be retrenched. Indians constitute the maximum percentage of H1B visa holders in US.

US and India have been having a high-level engagement since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. PM Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 and EAM Jaishankar had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo April 6.