US Election Results 2024: Check Key States Crucial For Trump, Harris To Achieve Majority Mark

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made a final push on November 4 for votes across three crucial battleground states—North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. With recent polling showing a tight race, both candidates are vying to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

According to the latest polling average from 538, both candidates are within the margin of error across seven key swing states. Reportedly. Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead in Wisconsin and Michigan, while Donald Trump leads by small margins in Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

In recent elections both leaders have targeted these seven swing states with intense campaigning Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania the first four states are classified as part of the Sun Belt and the latter three are considered part of the Rust Belt.

Both leaders need to win at least three swing states to get them over the 270 line.

In the U.S. election, the swing states collectively hold 93 electoral votes. States with larger populations carry more electoral votes, meaning Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan offer 19, 16, 15, and 16 electoral votes, respectively.