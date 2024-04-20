US Imposes Sanctions On 4 Companies Aiding In Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Programme

New Delhi: The United States on Friday enforced sanctions on four companies providing missile components to Pakistan. Among these is a Belarus-based firm, and the other three are based in China and responsible for supplying items to aid Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

"The Department of State is designating four entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii) of Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These entities have supplied missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program," reported ANI, citing a statement from the US Department of State.

The sanctioned entities comprise three Chinese companies: Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co. Ltd., and Granpect Company Limited, alongside the Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

Due to today's action, any assets or belongings of the mentioned individuals in the United States or held by U.S. individuals are frozen and must be reported to the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), asserted the statement.

As per the order, if any individuals or entities are owned, either directly or indirectly, by 50 percent or more of blocked persons, they are also considered blocked. Any transactions involving property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons by U.S. individuals or within the United States are not allowed unless permitted by a license from OFAC or exempt. This includes giving or receiving contributions, funds, goods, or services to or from blocked persons.

According to the US Department of State’s statement, the Belarus-based firm used to supply special vehicle chassis that are used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, Granpect Company Limited has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine. Granpect Company Limited has also collaborated with Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to furnish equipment for testing large-diameter rocket motors. The firm also partnered with Pakistan's NDC to supply equipment for testing large-diameter rocket motors.

Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co. Ltd., based in the People's Republic of China, has provided stir welding equipment (deemed by the United States as capable of manufacturing propellant tanks for space launch vehicles) and a linear accelerator system (viewed by the United States as suitable for inspecting solid rocket motors).