US National Found Dead In A Five- Star Hotel Room In Mumbai, Probe Launched

New Delhi: Reportedly, Mark Williams who worked in the Investigation Department of an IT firm was discovered deceased . He had arrived in Mumbai on March 9 for a meeting and had planned to return on March 14 .

"The US citizen was in Mumbai for a meeting and has been staying at the hotel since March 9," officials said.

The lifeless body was found at JW Marriott Hotel , Sahar situated in Andheri( East ), Mumbai Sahar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and informed the US consulate about the same and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to police, there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. A preliminary investigation suggested that the foreign national died of ‘natural causes’, officials said.

The police were alerted to the incident at approximately 10:00 am on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and transported it to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities are actively investigating the case.