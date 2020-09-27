US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge

Washington: Ending all speculation, US President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett as the new judge for the Supreme Court on Saturday. The nomination was made to fill up the vacancy following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

After making the nomination, Trump said, ''Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.''

He praised Barrett calling her eminently qualified and said, ''I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job; you are going to be fantastic.''

He wished her luck and said, ''This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation, should be very easy. Good luck. It's going to be very quick. I'm sure it will be extremely non-controversial.''

Notably, Donald Trump has nominated three judges on the none-member bench of the US Supreme Court. The other two being justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

In her address after the nomination, Barrett thanked Trump and said,"I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president. And if the Senate does the honour of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability. I love the United States, and I love the United States Constitution.''

48-years-old Barrett is currently a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, for which she was nominated by Trump in 2017. She is a graduate of Rhodes College and the University of Notre Dame Law School, Professor Barrett is a woman of remarkable intellect and character, Trump said.

The nomination was made 40 days prior to the US Presidential election which is scheduled to be held on November 3. Donald Trump was highly critised by the opposition for hurrying the process. However, he justified it saying this is his highest and most important duties under the United States Constitution.