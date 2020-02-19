US President Donald Trump to visit India on February 24-25: Here is the full schedule

India is gearing up for a grand welcome of US President Donald Trump who scheduled for a two-day visit from February 24-25. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that this will be the fifth meeting between PM Modi and Trump in the last eight months.

President Trump will be accompanied by the high-level delegation during his India visit, added Shringla. "India and US have an unprecedented level of convergence," further added Shringla.

On February 24, Trump will reach Gujarat`s Ahmedabad at around 11 am and PM Modi will personally receive him and his wife Melania Trump when Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad. This will be followed by a roadshow by the two leaders to 'Motera Stadium'. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. PM Modi and Trump will arrive at the event at 12.30 pm and are scheduled to address the event together. The 'Namaste Trump' event will be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event that was held in Houston, US, added Shringla.

On the same day, at 3.30 pm, Trump and Melania will leave for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are scheduled to reach Agra at 5 pm. They will then leave for Delhi and stay the night at ITC Maurya.

On February 25, there will be an official reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Trump at 10 am and at 10.45 am Trump and Melania will visit Raj Ghat.

After that, at 11.30 am there will be talks at the Hyderabad House followed by a Joint Press Statement. At 3 pm, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

The announcement of Trump`s first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".