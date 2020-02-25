US President Donald Trump's two-day visit concludes, signs key defence deal with India

US President Donald Trump's second day in India was jam-packed with important business deals and press briefings. President Trump announced about the defence deal between the two countries and said that India will buy USD 3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defence and commercial ties.

Trump interacted with the media thrice on Tuesday--the first address was a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later he did two more media interactions in the evening.

Interacting with the media, Trump said, ''Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than USD 3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities.''

He added, ''Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60 per cent and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500 per cent.''

Trump was also impressed with the grand welcome he received in his maiden visit to India and said that he and Melania and were awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. He said, ''We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state showed us upon arrival.''

Trump also attended one-on-one talks with PM Modi followed by delegation-level meetings to try and move forward on issues that have divided the two countries, mainly a festering trade dispute. He interacted with business leaders in Delhi which was also attended by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

Three bilateral agreements in the health and energy sectors were also made between the two countries during US President maiden visit to India.

The three MoUs include:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on Mental Health Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Department of Health and Human Services of the Government of the United States of America.

2. Memorandum of Understanding on the Safety of Medical ProductsCentral Drugs Standard Control Organization within the Directorate General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America.

3. Letter of CooperationIndian Oil Corporation Limited and ExxonMobil India LNG Limited & Chart Industries Inc.

Talking about the tariff rate in India Trump said, ''We are being charged large amounts of tariffs, can`t do that,'' pointing to Indian duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Trump also answered questions on CAA and Delhi violence and said, ''I want to leave that to India and hopefully they will make the right decision for their people.''

He also praised PM Modi calling him a "tough" leader and negotiator. He further said that PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom. Speaking on Kashmir issue, Trump said that he is ready to mediate on Kashmir issue if India and Pakistan agree on it.

Trump concluded his day in India by attending the state dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his honour. The dinner programme was attended by PM Modi and his cabinet colleagues, and other dignitaries from both sides including film, media and sports personality.

The US President and his wife, Melania Trump, departed from India at around 10.30 pm which bought an end to his maiden visit to India.