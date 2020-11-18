US President-elect Joe Biden makes first statement about India, says this about PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden in their first phone conversation since the results of the US election was declared earlier this month.

During the phone call, PM Modi congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory and reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed their “shared priorities and concerns”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi wrote, “Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

"I also conveyed warm congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," PM Modi added.

According to Biden's transition team, the Democrat leader is interested in working with India on several issues including COVID-19 and global economy.

"The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said a statement from Biden's transition team.

Biden thanked PM Modi for his congratulations and "expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the US-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent," said the readout of the call.