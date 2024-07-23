Advertisement
Kamala Harris Heads To First Democratic Rally As Front-Runner, Raises 81 Million Dollar

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her inaugural trip to a key battleground state following her successful effort to secure the Democratic nomination to run against former Republican President Donald Trump.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kamala Harris Heads To First Democratic Rally As Front-Runner, Raises 81 Million Dollar Picture source: AP

Two day after US President Joe Biden declared his plan to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Harris has been working tirelessly over the past 24 hours to win over enough delegates. Her efforts have paid off, as she has secured the necessary number of delegates for the party nomination and has raised an impressive $81 million. 

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris is making her inaugural trip to a key battleground state following her successful effort to secure the Democratic nomination to run against former Republican President Donald Trump. This comes two days after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. As the Democratic Party rallies around her, Harris will visit Milwaukee for her first campaign rally since starting her campaign on Sunday with Biden’s endorsement. 

Meanwhile, the Secret Service director faced calls to resign during congressional testimony over security lapses at a rally where a 20-year-old gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump, reported AP.

