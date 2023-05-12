US Says 'Partnership With India Important' Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit

Washington: Highlighting the partnership between the US and India, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, has said that 'partnership with India is very important' and that they are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. "We very much look forward to hosting PM Modi and members of the Indian Government We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that. This state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities," said Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State.

"We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that. And this next state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, addressing trade issues, deepening our security cooperation, and a number of other areas as well," added Patel.

Earlier, the White House in a statement announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House read, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023."

The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship, linking Americans and Indians.

"The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," the statement read.

The last in-person meeting between PM Modi and US President Biden was held in Indonesia. The two leaders took into account areas like crucial and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read. The two leaders also held talks on topical global and regional developments.