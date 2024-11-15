US Secret Service Agent Invites Lover To Obama’s Hawaii House For Sex; Fired

A Secret Service agent was fired for reportedly violating his duties and compromising national security by bringing his girlfriend to former President Barack Obama's beachfront property in Hawaii in 2022, while the Obama family was away.

The memoir, titled Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma, exposes a series of potential security lapses. In her self-published book, released on October 28, Dwanyen refers to the agent as "Dale" and alleges that he proposed having sex in the former First Lady’s bathroom, describing it as "like a mile-high club."

In the memoir, the agent, referred to by the pseudonym "Dale," says, "No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble."

We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” ABC reported.

The Secret Service has been under heavy criticism since a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump, who has since been reelected, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. The incident led to the firing of the agency's director and was called a "historic security failure" in a review by the Department of Homeland Security.