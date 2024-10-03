US Secy Of Defense Condemns Outrageous Act Of Aggression By Iran

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin condemned Iran's aggression towards Israel in a statement on Wednesday. He said that the United States would always defend its forces and interests in the Middle East, as well as its unwavering support for Israel and its regional allies.

In his statement, Austin said, "Today, US forces in the Middle East intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran toward Israel as we upheld our commitment to defend Israel. We strongly condemn this act of aggression by Iran and call on them to cease any further attacks, including from their proxy groups. We remain steadfast in protecting our forces, our interests, and the defence of Israel and our regional partners."

Austin expressed pride in the dedication of US troops who played a role in supporting Israel's defense.

"I am deeply proud of the skill and bravery of the US troops who helped save lives today from Iran's assault and who continue to support Israel's defence while preventing a broader conflict. Our forces are positioned to protect US troops and partners in the Middle East, and the Department retains significant capabilities to defend our people, provide further support for Israel's self-defence, and deter further escalation. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and consult with our allies and partners," he added.

According to the ANI, the Israel Defense Forces reported that Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel on October 1, aiming at civilian areas and putting lives at risk.