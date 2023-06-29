US Supreme Court Bans Race, Ethnicity Admission In University Admissions: 10-Point Explainer

In a significant ruling, the US Supreme Court has recently banned the use of race and ethnicity as factors in university admissions, overturning a long-standing practice aimed at promoting educational opportunities for minorities. The conservative majority, consisting of six justices, supported the ban while three justices dissented. The decision strikes at the heart of affirmative action policies that emerged during the Civil Rights Movement and aimed to address historical discrimination. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, argued that while well-intentioned, affirmative action amounted to unconstitutional discrimination. This explainer provides key points to understand the implications and perspectives surrounding this ruling.

1. What happened? The US Supreme Court recently made a significant ruling, prohibiting the use of race and ethnicity as factors in university admissions. This decision marks a departure from a long-standing practice aimed at promoting educational opportunities for minorities, particularly African-Americans.

2. Court's composition: The decision was reached by a conservative majority, with six justices supporting the ban and three dissenting. This aligns with a pattern of the court's recent conservative-leaning judgments.

3. What is affirmative action? Affirmative action refers to policies that seek to promote diversity in university admissions and address historical discrimination. It emerged during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and aimed to provide equal opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

4. Majority opinion: Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, acknowledged the well-intentioned nature of affirmative action but argued that it amounted to unconstitutional discrimination. The majority emphasized the importance of treating students as individuals based on their experiences rather than their race.

5. Dissenting opinion: Justice Sonia Sotomayor strongly dissented, asserting that the majority failed to acknowledge the persistent reality of racial segregation in society. Sotomayor argued that overlooking race would not lead to true equality and emphasized the need to address existing inequalities.

6. Lawsuit and universities involved: The decision was prompted by a lawsuit filed by the activist group Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC). The lawsuit alleged that race-conscious admissions policies disadvantaged Asian American applicants who were equally or better qualified.

7. Impact on universities: The ruling allows universities to consider an applicant's background, including experiences of racism, when evaluating applications. However, the decision restricts significant consideration based on an applicant's race or ethnicity, deeming it as racial discrimination.

8. Conservative viewpoint: Conservatives hailed the ruling as a victory, arguing that affirmative action is unfair and no longer necessary due to the progress made by Black Americans and other minorities. Former President Donald Trump and Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed the decision, emphasizing fairness and equality.

9. Asian American perspective: Supporters of the ruling, such as Kenny Xu from Students for Fair Admissions, claim it will curb bias against Asian American students. Xu highlighted disparities in admission requirements, where Asian Americans often faced higher standards compared to other racial groups.

10. Progressive concerns: Progressives expressed disappointment with the ruling, as it represents another setback following the court's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights. They fear the decision may lead to the discontinuation of programs designed to provide additional considerations to disadvantaged minorities during the admissions process.