US Vice President Kamala Harris greets people on occasion of Holi

US Vice President Kamala Harris has greeted people on the occasion of Holi, calling it a day of celebrating joy and positivity.

Harris tweeted, “Today is a day celebrating joy, positivity, and coming together through vibrant colors. To the South Asian community and those who celebrate–happy Holi!”

Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in India. People celebrate the festival by splashing colour and water on each other, and having thandai. 

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan was an Indian biologist who went to the United States in 1958 as a 19-year-old graduate student in nutrition and endocrinology at the University of California.

