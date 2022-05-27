New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 27, 2022) launched 150 remote pilot certificates at India`s biggest Drone Festival, Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. At the event, PM Modi noted that the “enthusiasm being seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing” and said that this will emerge as a “sector of employment generation in India”. Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and 28.

PM Modi also said that the use of drones will increase in the defence sector and disaster management. “Technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery of govt schemes. Use of drones will increase in the defence sector & disaster management,” said PM Modi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. The prime minister interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

During his address at the event, PM Modi also that eight years ago "we started implementing new mantras of good governance". "Walking on the path of minimum government and maximum governance, priority was given to ease of living and ease of doing business," Modi said.

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also addressed the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 and highlighted that drones can help multiple sections of the society. “Drones is an idea whose time has come in India. "Technology first", but more important is "People first", says PM. While, a drone can help security forces in maintaining security, it can also help farmers. We've brought new drone rules and released a drone space map,” said Scindia.

“It is estimated that the drone industry will reach Rs 15,000 crore turnover by the year 2026. Today, there are 270 drones startups in India,” he added.

Earlier the Prime Minister`s Office informed that over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. are participating in the Mahotsav. It also added that more than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.