NEW DELHI: Amidst the air emergency gripping the national capital, the Union Health Ministry has issued a comprehensive advisory for schools and students, urging them to take proactive measures to combat the escalating pollution crisis.

'Use Public Transport & Bicycles'

The Ministry emphasized the need for schools to organize awareness events, incentivize students for adopting pollution mitigation practices, and outlined specific precautions for different areas, seasons, and timings. Younger children with respiratory issues are identified as particularly vulnerable, warranting additional precautions during transit and outdoor activities.

'Wet Mopping' Of Floors

In a bid to reduce emissions, the advisory suggests the adoption of electric cars and public transport for school commuting. Additionally, it encourages schools to promote bicycle usage among higher-grade students. Ensuring proper ventilation in classrooms and advocating for 'wet mopping' of floors are among the other measures suggestd to enhance indoor air quality.

SC Raps Delhi Government's Odd-Even Rule

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has raised concerns over the efficacy of the odd-even rule imposed by the Delhi government, questioning its impact on reducing emissions. The court's skepticism follows the government's request to extend the rule to taxis, with the Supreme Court asserting the need for practical solutions beyond regulatory measures.

CPCB Shres Alarming Data

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 398, underscoring the severity of the pollution crisis. The health advisory places a special focus on children, urging educational institutions and parents to raise awareness and implement measures to address the growing threat.

Little Respite Through Showers

While light showers brought temporary relief to Delhi's air quality, the overall AQI remains a cause for concern, with some areas still recording 'Severe' levels. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts a cloudy sky with the possibility of rain in the coming days, offering a glimmer of hope for improved air quality.

Health Ministry's Call to Action

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has called for comprehensive district and city-level action plans to combat air pollution, aligning with state-level initiatives. The Director General of Health Services, Atul Goel, emphasizes the need for increased public awareness and healthcare preparedness to address the health implications of air pollution.

GRAP 4 Measures In Force



Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Delhi government is exploring unconventional methods, including the possibility of 'artificial rain,' to curb air pollution. The implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reflects the urgency of the measures being taken to contain the deteriorating air quality.

In the face of this air quality crisis, collaboration between government bodies, educational institutions, and the public becomes crucial to implementing effective, sustainable solutions and safeguarding the well-being of the residents in the national capital.