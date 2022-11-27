topStoriesenglish
UTET 2022: Uttarakhand TET result, final answer key RELEASED at ukutet.com- Direct link to check scores here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released UTET I and II results, 2022, scroll down for the direct link to download result and answer keys.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released UTET I and II results, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam check results on ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. The link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down. The exam was held on September 30 at various exam centres in two shifts. The results of UTET 1, UTET 2 have been uploaded along with the final answer keys. Candidates can check their scores just by visiting the official website –  ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results. 

Direct link to download Answer keys

Direct link to check Result

As per the notice released, “Uttarakhand School Education Council Ramnagar (Nainital) Advertisement No.: U.V.S.P./ U.T.E.T. 2022 - Release- 01/116-121 / 2022-23 dated June 30, 2022 Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test First and Second (UTET) to be held on September 30, 2022 -I & II) 2022 Result is available on the Council's website www.ubse.uk.gov.in under the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon and www.uktet.com. Candidates appeared in the examination can download their result by entering their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth (as mentioned in the application form) by visiting the above website of the council. After disposal of representations, the final answer key of both the examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website ubse.uk.gov.in.”

UTET 2022 results: Here's how to check scorecard 

Visit the official website of  ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in
Click on the UTET tab
Now, click on the  UTET 2022 application login
Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on the login
It will take you to the results page
Now, download UTET 2022 results and save it for future use

Candidates note that based on the objections received the answer key has been released and result has been declared based on the written examination conducted

UTET 2022UTET 2022 ResultUTET Answer key 2022UTETUtet ResultUTET Result 2022UTET Answer key

