UTET 2022: Uttarakhand TET result, final answer key RELEASED at ukutet.com- Direct link to check scores here

UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released UTET I and II results, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam check results on ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. The link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down. The exam was held on September 30 at various exam centres in two shifts. The results of UTET 1, UTET 2 have been uploaded along with the final answer keys. Candidates can check their scores just by visiting the official website – ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

As per the notice released, “Uttarakhand School Education Council Ramnagar (Nainital) Advertisement No.: U.V.S.P./ U.T.E.T. 2022 - Release- 01/116-121 / 2022-23 dated June 30, 2022 Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test First and Second (UTET) to be held on September 30, 2022 -I & II) 2022 Result is available on the Council's website www.ubse.uk.gov.in under the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon and www.uktet.com. Candidates appeared in the examination can download their result by entering their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth (as mentioned in the application form) by visiting the above website of the council. After disposal of representations, the final answer key of both the examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website ubse.uk.gov.in.”

UTET 2022 results: Here's how to check scorecard

Visit the official website of ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the UTET tab

Now, click on the UTET 2022 application login

Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on the login

It will take you to the results page

Now, download UTET 2022 results and save it for future use

Candidates note that based on the objections received the answer key has been released and result has been declared based on the written examination conducted