Uttar Pradesh: ASI To Submit Gyanvapi Survey Report To Court Today

The Archaeological Survey of India will submit the Gyanvapi survey report to a court today in a sealed envelope. According to the report, the survey report comes after a three-month long survey done by the ASI team. Over 50 officials were part of the ASI team doing the survey. Over 300 evidence including broken idols and signs were found during the survey. The report is likely to be submitted around 2pm.

The Hindu side has claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque is part of the Kashi Viswanath temple and thus they are allowed to perform puja there. However, the Muslim side has rejected the claims.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order passed by the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Pritinker Diwaker, transferring the case relating to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute to another bench from a single-judge bench.

In September, Hindu side advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, had informed that a new request was filed in the Varanasi district court aimed at transferring the ownership of the basement of the Gyanvapi complex, currently under the control of the Vyas family, to the District Magistrate. The 'tahkhana' (basement) under the possession of the Vyas family is situated in the southern section of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Vyas family of Varanasi continues to possess one of the four basements of the complex which were surveyed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In 1991, the Vyas family filed a case demanding the handover of the Gyanvapi mosque structure to Hindus, claiming that except for the upper structure, where namaz is offered and the domes, the entire structure still stands on the Lord Visheshwar temple.