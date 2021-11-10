UP Assembly elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 per month honorarium for ASHA workers

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (November 10) attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over an alleged “assault” by the police in Shahjahanpur on Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers and said that if Congress is voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections next year, it will grant an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary shared the video of an "assault" by the UP police in Shahjahanpur on ASHA workers who intended to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with their demands, PTI reported.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vadra said, "Every assault on the ASHA sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in coronavirus times and on other occasions. Honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. ASHA sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight," Gandhi said.

कांग्रेस पार्टी आशा बहनों के मानदेय के हक और उनके सम्मान के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध है और सरकार बनने पर आशा बहनों एवं आंगनबाड़ी कर्मियों को 10,000 रु प्रतिमाह का मानदेय देगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 10, 2021

She promised an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for the ASHA and Anganwadi workers. “The Congress party is committed to the right of honorarium of ASHA sisters and their respect and on the formation of government, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month,” the Congress leader added.

Earlier, Congress had vowed to distribute 40 per cent tickets to female candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Moreover, with a focus on women's votes, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced on October 21 that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone and all graduate girls will get an electronic scooty if her party forms a government in the state.

