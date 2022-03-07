Check key constituencies voting today in last leg of UP polls

New Delhi: Voting for the seventh and the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 54 seats spread across nine districts. Around 2.06 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 613 candidates today (March 7).

The nine districts voting today are Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Key constituencies and their candidates in last leg of UP polls:

1. Varanasi South

BJP gave ticket to state minister Neelkanth Tiwari against Samajwadi Party's (SP`s) Kishan Dixit, a mahant of Mahaamrtyunjay temple.

2. Mau Sadar

It's an interesting multi-pronged contest in the Mau Sadar assembly constituency. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has fielded gangster Mukhtar Ansari`s son Abbas Ansari from this seat against BJP`s Ashok Singh, and BSP`s Bheem Rajbhar.

3. Azamgarh

Azamgarh has been a bastion of SP. Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Durga Prasad Yadav from the constituency against BJP's Akhilesh Mishra.

4. Varanasi Cantt

Saurabh Srivastava is fighting the polls on a BJP ticket from Varanasi Cantt opposite SP's Pooja Yadav.

5. Pindra

Even though Samajwadi Party and the BJP seem to be engaged in a two-way contest on most seats but in the Pindra constituency. Congress' Ajay Rai is giving a tough fight to BJP's Awadhesh Singh from the Pindra seat in the Varanasi district.

6. Zahoorabad

The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is contesting from Zahoorabad assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, will be sealed today. BJP has fielded Kalicharan and BSP's Saiyyada Shadab Fatima is fighting from the seat.

The other constituencies polling in the last phase of UP polls are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST).

Elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

