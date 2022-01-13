Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates

New Delhi: Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Thursday (January 13) released its first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

SP and RLD had announced their alliance last year. Out of the total 29 candidates, SP has fielded 10 and the RLD on 19 seats.

Here’s the first list of SP candidates:

1. Kunwar Singh from Agra Cantt

2. Madhusudan Sharma from Bah

3. Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad

4. Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana

5. Salman Saeed from Kol

6. Zafar Alam from Aligarh

7. Nahid Hassan from Kairana

8. Pankaj Malik from Charthawal

9. Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur

10. Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut

Check the list of RLD candidates:

1. Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) from Sadabad

2. Babita Devi from Baldev

3. Tejpal Singh from Chhata

4. Pritam Singh from Govardhan

5. Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural)

6. Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur

7. Rautan Singh from Khairagarh

8. Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar

9. Madan Bhaiyya from Loni

10. Gajraj Singh from Hapur

11. Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar

12. Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr

13. Dilnawaz Khan from Syana

14. Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair

15. Prasann Chudhary from Shamli

16. Anil Kumar from Purqazi

17. Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli

18. Munshi Ram from Nahtaur

19. Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat

Out of the 29 seats announced, Agra Rural, Agra Cantt, Baldev, Khair, Purqazi and Hapur are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

All these seats fall in western region of Uttar Pradesh and will go to polls in the first phase. Earlier, the SP-NCP alliance had announced that NCP leader KK Sharma will be their joint candidate from Anupshahar.

UP will vote in 7 phases to elect a 403-member House on these dates: Feburary 10, 14, 20, 23, 27; March 3 and 7. The poll results will be announced on March 10.

