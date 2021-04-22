हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to vaccinate nearly one crore people

UP has become the first state in the country to inoculate over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers.

Representational Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nearly one crore people.

It has inoculated over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, said an official statement.

According to a government spokesman, "Vaccination of people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 60 is being conducted at a war-footing across the state in private and district hospitals, and medical colleges."

The second wave of COVID pandemic has put a heavy burden on the healthcare systems across the country and in such grim times, the UP administration has worked on war footing to ensure the vaccination drive reaches the majority of its population.

The second dose of the vaccine has been given to 6,11,595 people over 62 years of age across the state.

According to the official data, having administered 17,43,786 first and 10,78,093 second doses of the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 90-lakh mark.

