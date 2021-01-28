Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath government takes this decision, gives relief to traders

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw the cases filed against traders and others for allegedly violating COVID-related rules. The state government has issued a direction in this regard on Thursday (January 28).

The announcement came when the state is already going ahead with the third round of Covid vaccination. The state government has fixed two days in a week for the vaccination.

Health workers in the state will get the Covid vaccine on Thursday and Friday and also in the next phase on February 4 and 5. After that, the vaccine will be given to the frontline workers in the next phase.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions to complete the first phase of vaccination in time and according to the guidelines of the Central government.

In the last 24 hours, Sehgal informed, only 168 new Covid patients have been found and there are currently 6,368 active Covid patients in the state.

Over 75 per cent of the state population has been contacted by the health workers under the unique surveillance campaign.

The state has so far conducted 2.74 crore Covid tests and more than 15 crore people have been contacted regarding the coronavirus infection.