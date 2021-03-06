Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 27 power substations

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (March 6) inaugurated 27 power substations developed at a cost of Rs 1,920 crores by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing.

Congratulating the UP Energy Department at the inauguration event, Adityanath said that it had succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture.

"Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown," he said.

"The power corporation has worked towards making arrangements for distribution of electricity within the state to every citizen, supply of electricity to district headquarters for 23 to 24 hours, 20 to 21 hours power supply to tehsil headquarters, 17 to 18 hours power supply to rural areas and 20 to 21 hours power supply to Bundelkhand region as well," he added.

The Chief Minister said that electricity is being provided to farmers of the state, and it has helped reduce the cost of farming and improve productivity.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma were present at the inauguration event.