New Delhi: Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused Punjab and Haryana of being the main culprits behind the severe air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the UP government to stop sending BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles "that emit so much smoke" to Delhi. He said that these vehicles are banned in Delhi, where only electric and CNG buses are allowed.

"It's my request to the Uttar Pradesh govt, to stop sending such vehicles that emit so much smoke...we have stopped all the construction in Delhi currently, BS3, BS4 vehicles are banned, but these vehicles coming from outside, I request Yogi to stop this so that we can control the pollution due to vehicle, Rai said on Friday night after visiting the Anand Vihar bus depot.

East Delhi's Anand Vihar bus dept lies on the UP border and it recorded had the highest AQI in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party leader requested Yogi Adityanath to cooperate with the Delhi government in controlling the vehicular pollution.

Earlier on Friday, CM Adityanath said that he witnessed the smog first-hand when he landed in Ghaziabad on his way to Delhi. He also cited NASA satellite images that showed the entire Punjab and northern parts of Haryana in 'red', indicating stubble burning. He claimed that the smoke from these states engulfed Delhi in darkness.

Yogi Adityanath's remarks came after the Supreme Court issued notices to five or six states, including Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi, on the issue of air pollution.



Delhi Bans BS3 And BS4 Cars, Imposes Fine

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, the Delhi government decided to ban the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars till further notice. Anyone found driving such vehicles on Delhi roads will have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The move is part of the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was invoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday. The CAQM also ordered a ban on construction activities in the entire NCR region, based on the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made by IMD and IITM.

The severe air pollution has caused health problems for the residents of Delhi, who complained of breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Experts have warned that the smog can also increase the risk of COVID-19 infections and complications