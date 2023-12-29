New Delhi: Hathras District Magistrate Archana Verma has earned praise for her exemplary choice. She enrolled her toddler son, Abhijeet, in a local Anganwadi center instead of a reputed play school. This is a rare move among high-ranking officials who usually prefer high-end private schools for their children.

DM Archana Verma who is the mother of two, valued a community-based education for her young son. She picked the Anganwadi center in Darshana village, close to her home, over a playgroup or any famous private school. Abhijeet, the son of the Hathras DM, interacts with the children of the village, enjoys meals, and plays games at the Anganwadi.

The Anganwadi provides a fair and friendly atmosphere for all children, nurturing a sense of community. Abhijeet’s admission has boosted the attendance at the Darshana Anganwadi, which now hosts 34 children. Reportedly, Abhijeet has been going to the Anganwadi center every day for the last three months, and his identity as the son of DM was only known recently. Sometimes, DM Verma's daughter also visits the Anganwadi for studies. This positive change in enrollment trends is a motivating outcome for the community.