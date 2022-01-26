हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail

Rampur will go to polls on February 14 in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Samajwadi Party&#039;s Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail
ANI photo

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail.

The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court, Jailor RS Yadav told media. "As of now all paper formalities have been completed," he said.

Rampur will go to polls on Feb 14 in the second phase of UP elections.

Khan, MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020 in case of land grabbing and several others.

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh ElectionsUttar Pradesh Assembly electionsUP polls 2022UP assembly polls 2022up elections 2022Azam KhanRampur Sadar constituencySamajwadi PartyAkhilesh Yadav
