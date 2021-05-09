Uttar Pradesh extends 'corona curfew' till May 17 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: In the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (May 9, 2021) decided to extend the partial corona curfew in the state till May 17.

Earlier, the UP authorities had imposed a partial curfew in the state on April 29, which was later extended till 7 am on May 10.

Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17: ACS Information Navneet Sehgal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/secgULoiUL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh recorded over 26,847 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315. The state also recorded 298 deaths, taking the total death toll to 15,170.

Live TV