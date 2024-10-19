Uttar Pradesh: Five-Year-Old Girl Molested By Three Minor Boys Ballia

The shocking incident emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district where a three children of two tenants aged 6 years, 13 years and 16 years raped the five-year-old daughter of the landlord.

The case has been registered in Ballia Police Station Kotwali area, into the matter and further investigation is initiated.

According to Vikrant Veer (Superintendent of Police, Ballia), the plaintiff informs that her minor daughter was molested by three children of two of her tenants.

"On the complaint of the mother of the five-year-old girl, the police have filed a case against the three children. Police say that a case has been registered in this matter and along with inspecting the crime scene, the three children have been identified and legal action is being taken," said Ballia SP.

He further said "The crime scene has been inspected with the help of forensic team and legal action is being taken by identifying the three children."

