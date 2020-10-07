Uttar Pradesh gets tough against those not wearing masks, takes this big decision

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal informed that strict instructions have been given to the police to issue challans to people found not wearing masks and violating rules of social distancing.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "It is mandatory to wear masks in Uttar Pradesh. Strict instructions have been given to the police (UP Police), whoever is not using the mask, will be issued a challan."

Taking to Twitter, the Yogi Adityanath-led government announced that the rule will be strictly implemented and action will be taken against violators.

In Uttar Pradesh, for violating the mask rule there is a fine of Rs 100 for the first and second offence, while for the third time they will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Apart from this, there is a fine for spitting in public places.

As wearing masks is mandatory in the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the instructions have been given for those who do not follow the rules.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,17,437 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh out of which 6092 people have lost their lives, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) data.

So far, 3,66,321 people have been cured of this infection and there are 45,024 active cases in Uttar Pradesh.