Uttar Pradesh government sets new quarantine norms for migrant workers amid COVID spike

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday (April 15) issued guidelines on quarantine of migrant workers, who are once again on the road back home.

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary states that all the migrant workers entering the state will have to be screened by the district administration.

The notification also added that those workers who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be kept under 14 day home quarantine, whereas those who do not show any symptoms will be kept under 7 day home quarantine.

See the complete notification here:

Meanwhile, India reported a massive spike of 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, which took the total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 15, 2021). India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.