Uttar Pradesh issues guidelines for passengers as domestic flights resume from May 25

New Delhi: As domestic flights have been permitted with some special instructions to be followed, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a set of guidelines to be followed by passengers travelling to the state.

Travelers who are coming to the state for a stay will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at home. Whereas people who will be staying in the state for less than a week or are going to travel onwards from UP, will not need to undergo quarantine bu they cannot enter areas deemed as hotspots.

Also, travellers need to register on reg.upcovid.in. They will receive a message following which they will be able to exit the airport. Apart from this, the passengers will have to abide by the rules realeased by the Airports Authoity of India (AAI).

The AAI released a new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) says the passengers will have to reach the airport minimum two hours prior to departure and only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next four hours. All passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks while entering the airport.

The air travellers have been advised to carry their boarding passes along with them. It has also been made mandatory for the air travellers to upload the Aarogya Setu App in the mobile phones failing which they will have to sign an undertaking that they are free from Coronavirus infection. The registration on the app is not mandatory for passengers below the age of 14 years.