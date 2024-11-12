Advertisement
Kasganj Tragedy: Four Women Die As Soil Mound Collapses, Several Feared Trapped

The accident has left three others injured, with more than a dozen women feared to be trapped under the debris.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Kasganj Tragedy: Four Women Die As Soil Mound Collapses, Several Feared Trapped Image: X

At least four women lost their lives in a tragic incident after a huge mound of soil collapsed when they were digging in Kasganj district's Mohanpura. As per reports, three others suffered injuries, and over a dozen women are feared to be trapped under debris. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched, and top district officials rushed to the scene. The local police and emergency responders worked day and night to extract those trapped beneath the soil. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, and the injured have been taken away to a local hospital for treatment. 

More details awaited.

