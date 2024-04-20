Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Esha And Ahana Deol Join Hema Malini In Mathura For Campaign

New Delhi: BJP leader and veteran actor Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol join hands for the Lok Sabha Election campaign. Both sisters on Saturday reached the Mathura, from where Hema Malini is going to contest the election on BJP's ticket.

After performing rituals at Bake Bhibari temple at Vrindavan, actress Esha and Ahana Deol interacted with the media. Esha commends the development which taken place in Mathura, " This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are preserved here...."

She further added that the people of Mathura are already supporting my mother to win and continue to work for her. "The people here, want my mother to win and stay in Mathura... She still has a lot more to do..," She said.

Esha informed that they are meeting the youth of Mathura constituency and spreading awareness to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Hema Malini urged everyone to vote on April 26 and said that each and every vote is valuable.

Mathura people are scheduled to polls on the second phase of the election on April 26. In ongoing Lok Sabha Polls, BJP prominent leader Hema Malini is fielded from Mathura constituency against Congress Mukesh Dhangar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Hema Malini secured the victory in the BJP seat.