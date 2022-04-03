Now, host a party inside Noida Metro coach, here's how

New Delhi: We all have celebrated our birthdays, anniversaries or other special events at homes, restaurants, hotels and other public places. But have you ever thought of holding these special events in a metro coach? Yes, you read that right! The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is soon kickstarting the facility allowing people to book individual Metro coaches for birthdays or pre-wedding celebrations.

It is to be noted that this facility will only be available for stations and coaches on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro. The NMRC, which manages the rapid transport service between Noida and Greater Noida, has also posted a recruitment notice for hiring an event management firm whose last date to apply is April 29. NMRC had planned to commence this facility in February 2020, however, it was delayed due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, when the coronavirus cases are subsiding across the country, NMRC has decided to launch this initiative.

Here’s all you need to know about booking Metro coach for your party:

1. You can book a maximum of 4 coaches or a specific area of ​​any one station on the Aqua Line.

2. You can book coaches for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, anniversary celebrations, ad films, documentaries or film shooting.

3. You can decorate the coach with flowers and banners. Candles and sprays will not be allowed. The lighting of candles will be done under the supervision of NMRC Staff, the notification read.

4. A maximum of 50 people including adults and children shall be allowed per coach for the event.

5. As per NMRC notification, the coach/es(decorated/ undecorated) in a regular running Metro will be available during operational hours. The coach/es (decorated/ undecorated) in a static Metro will be available during operational and non-operational hours. In the case of non-operational hours, permissible timings will be from 11 pm up to 2 am only.

Charges per hour:

For regular undecorated coach, running metro - Rs 8,000

For undecorated coach, static metro - Rs 5,000

For decorated coach, running metro - Rs 10,000

For decorated coach, static metro - Rs 7,000

