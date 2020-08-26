Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Choudhary tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Choudhary on Wednesday (August 26) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Chaudhary took to twitter to make the announcement and said that he has decided to admit himself in a hospital as per the advice of his doctors.

The minister also urged everyone who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get checked for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

"After feeling the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got my COVID-19 test done and my report came back positive. I am getting myself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate themselves and get them checked," tweeted Chaudhary.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड-19 का टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया वे स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) August 26, 2020

On August 18, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg had tested positive for COVID-19. "On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," Garg had tweeted.

Notably, two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, died after getting infected with COVID-19.