Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment: 60 candidates drop out of training, here's reason why

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment process started in the year 2018. The recruitment got completed recently in April 2021. The training of selected candidates has also been started from May 31. But it is being told that 60 selected youth did not participate in the training. The candidates have already left the job.

500 candidates were selected

According to the received information, a total of 500 candidates were selected for Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment. Of these, 350 were male and 150 were female candidates. It was found that 44 men and 16 women did not attend the training session. No clear reason has been given for this. But it is believed that the recruitment process is long, due to which these people may not have joined. Now information has been sent to their home and they are being asked to join the training.

This can also be a big reason

RI says that when the last batch was recruited, 200 youth were selected in it. But even 31 of them did not attend the training. Of those who also joined the training, two people were selected in some other department, after which they rejoined. Officials say that the recruitment process took almost 3 years to complete. In such a situation, many candidates must have given exams for other departments as well. Maybe they got selected somewhere else. That's why he did not join the training of the police.

