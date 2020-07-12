Uttar Pradesh to impose lockdown on weekend, only essential services to be allowed

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a new concept of 'mini' lockdown in the state twice every week to deal in the wake of an increasing number of coronavirus.

During mini lockdown, all the non-essential services like malls and restaurants will be shut on every Saturday and Sunday. However, economic activities will continue to work as normal and banks will open.

The state is currently under lockdown from 55-hour lockdown which started from 10 PM on Friday (July 10) and will remain so till 5 AM on Monday. All government and private offices, shops for non-essential items, malls and restaurants, will be shut during this peroid. Buses and other public transport services are also restricted in the state.

Police barricading is done in different parts of Uttar Pradesh to check the movement of people during lockdown in the state.

So far, 35,092 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are a total of 11490 active cases while 22,689 have been cured or discharged. 913 people have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported the highest-ever spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases. As many as 551 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.