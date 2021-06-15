हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Panchayat polls

Uttar Pradesh zila panchayat chairperson election to be held on July 3

According to the SEC notification, nominations for the polls will be filed on June 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done the same day.

Uttar Pradesh zila panchayat chairperson election to be held on July 3
File Photo

New Delhi: The zila panchayat chairperson election in Uttar Pradesh is set to take place on July 3. Voting will be held from 11 am to 3 pm and the counting of votes will be done on the same day, the State Election Commission announced on Tuesday (June 15).

According to the SEC notification, nominations for the polls will be filed on June 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done the same day. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 29.

The panchayat elections in the state were held last month in which 3,050 zila panchayats members were elected in 75 districts. BJP faced a stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party. SP-backed candidates won the maximum number of seats.

The zila panchayat chairpersons will be elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats in various districts.

Jaunpur has a maximum of 83 wards followed by Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri which have 79 and 72 wards, respectively. Gorakhpur, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has 68 wards.

