UP's goons, mafias are either in jail or in SP's list of candidates, Amit Shah's jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (January 29, 2022) took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that the 'goons and mafia' of Uttar Pradesh are either in jail or have fled away or are in the candidates' list of the SP for the upcoming assembly polls.

While campaigning for BJP in Saharanpur, Shah also accused Yadav of speaking 'lies' about the law and order situation in the state.

"He does not have shame and speaks lies in such a manner that it could be taken as truth. I have brought statistics with me and if you have the courage, hold a press conference with figures of your earlier government," he said.

Shah stated that the BJP government has chased away criminals and mafias who flourished during the earlier regimes.

"Mafia raj is over in Uttar Pradesh today. People like Azam Khan and Mukhtar Asari are in jail. The goons and mafia of Uttar Pradesh are either in jail or either fled away... or they figure in the list of Samajwadi Party," he said.

The senior BJP leader also referred to riots that took place during the Samajwadi Party rule in the state and said that if you make a mistake during the vote, the rioters will come to power in Lucknow.

"Have you forgotten the riots? If you make a mistake during the vote, the rioters will come to power in Lucknow. If the SP-BSP government is formed, then once again mafia raj will come, casteism will come. But if you vote for BJP, we`ll make UP number one," he said.

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and claimed that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till election results are announced.

"These days Akhilesh Yadaji and Jayant Chaudharyji are seen together. But this is only till the elections. If their government is formed by mistake, then Jayant Chaudharyji will not be seen anywhere again. Azam Khan and Atiq Ahmed will come to the forefront. Their candidates` list says what will happen after elections," Shah said.

आज कल अखिलेश यादव जी और जयंत चौधरी जी साथ-साथ दिख रहे हैं। लेकिन ये सिर्फ वोटिंग तक का साथ है, अगर गलती से भी इनकी सरकार बन गयी तो जयंत चौधरी जी फिर कहीं नहीं दिखेंगे, फिर से आजम खान और अतीक अहमद सामने आ जायेंगे। और ये इनके टिकेट बाँटने से ही सबको साफ-साफ समझ आ गया है। pic.twitter.com/ARZZVKQxNu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2022

He urged people to give their full support to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the continuous and rapid development of the state.

Uttar Pradesh, notably, will go to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Live TV