Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: 12 die in Roorkee after consuming illicit liquor

A total of 13 excise officials have been suspended in connection with the case.

Uttarakhand: 12 die in Roorkee after consuming illicit liquor

At least 12 people died in Roorkee on Friday after consuming illicit liquor, reported news agency ANI. 

A total of 13 excise officials have been suspended in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

