Uttarakhand: 12 die in Roorkee after consuming illicit liquor

At least 12 people died in Roorkee on Friday after consuming illicit liquor, reported news agency ANI.
A total of 13 excise officials have been suspended in connection with the case.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
